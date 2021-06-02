Advertisement

Driver of milk tanker dies after crash near Edenville

Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items...
Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items for families ahead of the holidays.(MSP Twitter)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the driver of a milk tanker died Tuesday after it overturned on M-30 just south of the Edenville Dam.

The crash was reported on M-30 near Curtis Road around 2:40 p.m. Michigan State Police say the tanker went off the road into the ditch and rolled over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators say 49-year-old Daniel Abe Grezesak died from injuries he sustained in the crash. M-30 was closed for several hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

Police will continue investigating why the Grezesak’s tanker went off the road.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Bay County isn’t giving up hope on finding her fiancé who went missing in the...
Fiancé of missing man last seen in the Saginaw Bay not giving up hope
A woman wears a mask outdoors, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
See what changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions start June 1
The Saint Charles community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old cheerleader, band member and...
St. Charles community remembers 17-year-old recent graduate killed in crash
Alexzander Miller speaks one-on-one with ABC12
‘I blame myself’: I-75 rock throwing suspect discusses his journey since 2017 incident
Restaurants are ready to get back to normal and starting June 1st is a step forward.
Grand Blanc restaurant says they’re ready to go back to 100% capacity

Latest News

Republican State Rep. David Martin, left, represents the 48th District in the Davison area.
Davison lawmaker wants high schoolers to be more aware of career options
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy cutting power to 2,700+ customers in Goodrich area
Willie Donahue
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 82-year-old from Saginaw Township
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Huron County attempted murder suspect caught after 110 mph police chase