Driver of milk tanker dies after crash near Edenville

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the driver of a milk tanker died Tuesday after it overturned on M-30 just south of the Edenville Dam.

The crash was reported on M-30 near Curtis Road around 2:40 p.m. Michigan State Police say the tanker went off the road into the ditch and rolled over. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators say 49-year-old Daniel Abe Grezesak died from injuries he sustained in the crash. M-30 was closed for several hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

Police will continue investigating why the Grezesak’s tanker went off the road.

