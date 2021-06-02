Advertisement

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 82-year-old from Saginaw Township

Willie Donahue
Willie Donahue(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man reported missing from Saginaw Township.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Willie Donahue, who was last seen leaving home to visit an Ace Hardware store. Police say he often gets confused and nobody has heard from him since he left.

Family members are not sure what Donahue was wearing when he left, but he wears several rings on his fingers. He is driving a dark blue 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with license plate No. 8082G2.

Anyone who sees Donahue should call 911 immediately or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-791-7226.

