Giving a second chance to people with a criminal history

Wednesday is a big day for second chances in Genesee County.

It’s all happening outside the Genesee County Jail as the Attorney General’s office introduces its first criminal Expungement event.

A local company is reaching out to people in the area looking to move forward from a criminal history.

“We’ve been hiring Second Chance employees, since we’ve started WGS since 2008.”

President and CEO of WGS Global Services Chris Goetz feels that everyone deserves a second chance no matter what their background is.

“People do go to jail, go to prison and then they do revert back to, You know, doing good things in life so a lot of them just want to come back out into the workforce and earn for their families and take care of their families and just be left alone and do what’s right,” said Goetz.

Emmanuel Reed has been working for the automobile manufacturing company for a few years now he says he doesn’t look at it as a second chance but as an opportunity.

“I filled out [the] application. Actually, I started the same day,” said Reed.

“WGS [has] brought out potential in me, my skills, my ability. And so far. I’m proud to be on the WGS team because they have shown me love, care, respect.”

Reed says he is looking forward to continue to grow with the company. Along with other WGS employees Reed says past mistakes won’t impact your future with the company.

“The most important thing is that people know that, that we’re hiring, and they don’t need to be ashamed of their past,” said Pete Buczek, Director of HR and Safety for WGS Global Services.

WGS Global Services is looking to hire 15 to 25 new employees.

To find more details you can contact WGS Global Services by calling 810-694-3843 or stopping by their building at:

7075 S. Dort Hwy

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

