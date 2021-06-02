Huron Co. attempted murder suspect caught in Tuscola Co. after leading deputies on chase

HURON COUNTY/TUSCOLA COUNTY (WJRT) - A 21-year-old Ubly man is now in custody after leading deputies in Huron County and Tuscola County on a chase Wednesday morning.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Ubly around 4 a.m. where the suspect’s mother said she had just been in a physical fight with her son.

On the way to the scene a deputy came across the man driving his Dodge Avenger on Atwater Road. The deputy tried to stop the suspect, but with speeds approaching 110 miles per hour, he called off the chase and notified neighboring counties to be on the lookout for the vehicle and suspect.

Deputies in Tuscola County spotted the vehicle a short time later on Bay City-Forestville Road near Gagetown. Deputies deployed stop sticks on Colwood Road near Dickerson Road, managing to deflate one tire on the suspect’s vehicle, but the man still refused to pull over.

A Caro police unit attempted to deploy additional stop sticks. The chase ended when Tuscola deputies and Caro police were able to box in the man’s vehicle.

The suspect was transported back to Huron County’s jail where he was booked on felony and misdemeanor charges, including domestic violence and traffic violations. The man is being held on a $10,000 bond and could face additional charges in Tuscola County.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.