Some rain in the forecast

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll start the day with a little sun before clouds increase and rain arrives in the later afternoon. A low pressure system moving into the Ohio Valley will bring more clouds and rain chances into tonight. A front dropping in to the north tomorrow will keep isolated rain a possibility into early Friday morning.

Today’s highs will be seasonable in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-15mph keeping those along the shoreline a tad cooler. We’ll see spotty showers and storms develop later into the afternoon and evening and continue overnight, particularly for those near I-69 and into the thumb.

Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid 50s north, mid to upper 50s south. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow winds shift to the W and pick up to 5-15mph. We’ll see sun, clouds, and scattered showers and storms – most of the day will be dry. Highs tomorrow will be near 80.

There’s a slight chance of rain early Friday morning.

Expect lower 80s Friday, then we’re around 90 degrees for the weekend and into next week!

