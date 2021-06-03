Expungement creates extra work for Genesee County prosecutors with limited staff

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s some concern about how expungement applications from over 1,200 Genesee County residents will get processed, so they get the clean slate offered under a new Michigan law.

The state’s first Expungement Fair at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday drew a huge turnout. Genesee County Prosecutor is excited for the people who will get a clean criminal record, but concerned about the workload for his office after the event.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office is already overloaded with the return of in-person trials next week and a backlog of more than 1,300 cases. The 1,200 expungement applications they received Wednesday now have to be processed as well.

“We have a lot of work here and we have limited resources,” Leyton said.

The work is far from over.

“We expect to get a deluge of mail over the next several weeks related to all of these expungement applications,” Leyton said.

Once someone sends in their application for expungement, it has to go through several agencies, including the sheriff’s department, county clerk’s office and checked by the prosecutor. Leyton said they’re already falling behind.

“Many of the applications that are coming in are already signed, but in fact they need to be signed in front of a notary public,” he said.

That means someone from the prosecutor’s or clerk’s office has to track down the applicant to get a notarized signature. Leyton said his office doesn’t have enough resources to keep up with the added work.

“We’re getting all of this extra work but we’re not getting any funding from the state to help us do the work, to pay for the additional people that we really need to process all of the paperwork and do the courtroom work that might need to be necessary as a result of it,” he said.

Leyton said he was able to temporarily hire two retired judges to help, but it’s going to take a while to get back on track.

“It’s a great thing. People should get a clean slate, people should get a fresh start, but it may take us a while to process all of this,” he said.

Other counties have the same concerns. The Midland County Prosecutor’s Office also is falling behind with a backlog of 35 felony cases awaiting trials beginning July 1.

Now with the expungement applications coming, Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks said it’s all hands on deck.

“It’s going to take a while to catch up with everything. We will try to move those things,” said Brooks. “They will need to be reviewed. When they are victim crimes, we need to reach out to the victims to check with them, so that will take up some time. So everything will be backed up for a while.”

Brooks said it’s going to take several months to a year to catch up on court cases while also processing the documents required for expungement.

