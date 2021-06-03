Advertisement

GM Flint Assembly boosting pickup truck production despite microchip shortage

1,000 more trucks to roll over the line every month at Flint Assembly beginning in July
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of pickup trucks rolling off the line at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant will be increasing significantly despite a global shortage of microchips slowing auto production in other areas.

GM announced plans on Thursday to build 1,000 more heavy duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks every month in Flint beginning in July to meet strong customer demand. The additional production is possible thanks to efficiencies at Flint Assembly.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but the speed, agility and commitment of our team, including our dealers, has helped us find creative ways to satisfy customers,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Customer demand continues to be very strong, and GM’s engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams have done a remarkable job maximizing production of high-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”

ABC12 News spoke with United Auto Workers officials about the increased production goals and difficulty of staffing the Flint manufacturing complex amid a statewide labor shortage. Click here for more of what they said about the announcement.

