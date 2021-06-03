GM Flint Assembly increasing pickup truck production in July

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As dealerships scramble to fill orders, General Motors is looking to address the shortage by increasing deliveries to dealers and customers in the United States and Canada.

GM plans to build about 1,000 more heavy duty Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras per month beginning in July. The news comes as the automotive industry continues to struggle with a computer chip shortage, which is causing production slowdowns elsewhere.

The production increase announced Thursday means workers at the GM Flint Assembly Plant will not get the traditional summer shutdown. They will instead continue cranking out new trucks to meet the high demand.

”We’re running more trucks than we’ve ever run. We’re running six to seven days a week at a line rate that we’ve never ran before and we’re still there gobbling up every truck we can make,” said Eric Welter, chairman of United Auto Workers Local 598, which represents Flint Assembly workers.

Welter said increased production is good news for Flint assembly workers, for Genesee County and for customers.

“It’s tough, so and the dealers are selling everything they can sell before it even hits their lots in some cases, and they are clamoring for more of our product,” he said.

The increase comes despite a massive shortage of semiconductor chips reaching the automotive industry.

“GM has done a great job keeping us in parts, and it is a weekly strategy and execution to keep us running and we’ve really been minorly impacted over the course of this crisis, because it is an industry crisis that Flint Assembly -- because of the demand of this product is so high -- that they’ve been able to keep us in parts and keep us running administrating it,” Welter said.

GM says its efforts to manage the global computer chip shortage have worked better than expected, so its financial results will improve over previous forecasts. The company said in a statement Thursday it has made engineering changes, prioritized semiconductor use and pulled some potential deliveries into the second quarter.

