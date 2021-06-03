Search intensifies for missing Saginaw Township man last seen at a hardware store

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Time is of the essence to find a Saginaw Township man, last spotted more than 48 hours ago at a hardware store.

Police say 82-year-old Willie Donahue doesn’t have a cell phone and his pickup truck can’t be tracked. Family and police are growing more concerned with each passing minute.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Donahue on Wednesday.

“Very concerned, one of my mains concern is he hasn’t had his medication, he hasn’t had food, and I am just worried about him,” said Brenda Donahue about her husband Willie.

She said her husband of 15 years is diabetic. The couple was talking in their yard Tuesday afternoon when Willie needed to run to Clark’s hardware store in Saginaw for two screws.

“After he left to get the screws, he never returned,” Brenda said.

There are surveillance photos of Donahue’s blue 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche leaving the store, which is about 5 miles from Donahue’s home.

“We confirmed that he was at Clark Hardware, and had made a purchase of the items he intended to purchase,” said Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.

While his family says he can be forgetful at his age, step-son Rodney Donald said Donahue has showed no signs of dementia.

“He is 82 years old. I am a little forgetful with things, but again, he is not one to wander off. He goes to the store, runs his errands and he is back home,” Donald said.

He believes Donahue had up to $1,500 on him when he went to the store. He said his step-father was not one to drive off. In fact, he didn’t like to drive long distances.

“Even coming down to my house in metro Detroit, my mother would drive down, so he is not doing much highway driving at all,” Donald said.

Donahue’s license plate number on the Avalanche is No. 8082G2. The front Chevy emblem on the front of it is gone, so that may distinguish it from others.

“It’s horrible,” said Brenda, who is sitting by the phone and waiting for good news on her husband’s whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Donahue should call 911 immediately or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-791-7226.

