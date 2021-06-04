Advertisement

33-year-old charged with drunken driving after 2-year-old’s tractor death

Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis(source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 33-year-old man admitted to consuming several beers before giving two 2-year-old cousins a tractor ride, leading to one of the youngster’s death.

Investigators believe 2-year-old Roman Wager of Sterling Heights fell off the tractor and died.

Anthony Steven Davis of Oakland County’s Brandon Township told sheriff deputies he drank four to six 12-ounce beers before getting on a Kubota tractor with his 2-year-old cousins at a residence on Nelson William Drive on May 29.

Davis’ blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Police found an open can of beer on the tractor after the accident.

“Time and time again we stress the need to never mix piloting a vehicle of any kind with drinking alcohol,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “And yet, unspeakable tragedy continues to happen by this irresponsible behavior. Sadly, no one in this family will ever be the same because of a terrible choice.”

Davis was arraigned Friday with a felony charge of operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated causing death and a misdemeanor charge of operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Davis was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond while awaiting future court proceedings on June 17 and 24.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. May 29 on Nelson William Drive in Brandon Township. Davis allegedly told investigators that Roman was standing on the floorboard of the Kubota and he had his arm around the boy while he was holding the other 2-year-old cousin on his lap.

Police say he could not explain to investigators how Roman fell off the tractor or how he was injured.

“One second he was there, and then he wasn’t,” Davis allegedly told Oakland County sheriff deputies.

Police found Roman unconscious and his mother performing CPR when they arrived. An ambulance rushed him to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed the boy died of blunt force trauma, but investigators haven’t said whether the tractor hit him.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
Eearly Thursday morning, Bay County deputies were called to the Speedway off of Wilder Road in...
Bay County volunteer searching for missing boater arrested
UAW Local 598 represents workers at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant.
Statewide labor shortage extends to GM manufacturing complex in Flint
A 43-year-old Saginaw man won $1 million with this Cashword Millions ticket.
Saginaw man wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery instant game

Latest News

‘Extreme’ fire danger for most of Mid-Michigan this weekend
Multiple crews are battling a structure fire on Nepessing Street in downtown Lapeer.
Crews battling downtown Lapeer structure fire
Multiple crews are battling a structure fire on Nepessing Street in downtown Lapeer.
Downtown Lapeer Fire June 5
A few Genesee County residents shaken up Friday night after their cars were either broken into...
Recent car thefts, break-ins
A few Genesee County residents shaken up Friday night after their cars were either broken into...
Police say there’s an increase in car thefts and break-ins this time of year