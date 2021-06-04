Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sees record number of participants in 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks relaunched its multi-city promo tour on Friday with historic turnout after having to scrap the event in 2020.

The six-day tour across Lower Michigan has a number of newcomers this weekend, who may be looking for a fun trip after enduring COVID-19 stay-at-home orders last year. About 30% of the Promo Tour participants are along for the ride for their first time.

Al Jones, who is co-captain of the first stop at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant and vice chairman of Back to the Bricks, said the festival received a record number of registrations for the tour under way from Friday through next Wednesday.

“The biggest we’ve ever had. No reason to think it won’t continue to grow,” Jones said. “It’s a very popular event. It’s very family friendly. We have a great time. We go to five different towns. It’s a great annual event, so we love it.”

He said Back to the Bricks is excited to return this summer after canceling the promo tour and the festival last year.

“Right now, you know all the numbers are good and our favorite is just so good to be back to what we call it normal now,” Jones said. “And we’re excited about this year. We think it’s going to be a banner year, not only for us but for many outdoor activities and encourage people to get involved, do some things, have some fun.”

He said organizers want this year’s events to appeal to car culture in general rather than just classic cars. An electric 2021 Mach E Ford Mustang is one of more than 300 cars taking part in the five car shows happening over six days across Michigan.

Remaining stops on the 2021 Promo Tour are:

Boyne City on Saturday and Sunday.

Cadillac on Monday.

Muskegon on Tuesday.

St. Johns on Wednesday.

ABC12 News will be along for the ride all week, so tune in every day for full coverage of the Promo Tour events across the Lower Peninsula.

