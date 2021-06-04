Back to the Bricks kicks off 2021 Promo Tour with car show in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire up those engines.

An iconic Mid-Michigan event made its return in the Vehicle City on Friday morning. After taking a year off for the coroanvirus pandemic, the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour roared to life on its week-long trip around Lower Michigan.

The promo tour, which boosts interest in Flint’s signature Back to the Bricks car show in August on the bricks of Saginaw Street, brings together hundreds of classic car enthusiasts across the state.

An army of American muscle left the ELGA Credit Union on Corunna Road in Flint Township around 7:30 a.m. Friday for whistlestop tour of Michigan. The first stop on the six-day tour is a car show at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant from 1 to 4 p.m.

Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor highlighted a new initiative geared toward broadening the show’s appeal.

“This year, we’re super excited. We have cars from the 1920s but we have a 2021 Mach 3 Ford Mustang all electric vehicle going on this tour,” she said. “So, we’re really embracing not just classic cars, but the car community itself.”

Remaining stops on the 2021 Promo Tour are:

Boyne City on Saturday and Sunday.

Cadillac on Monday.

Muskegon on Tuesday.

St. Johns on Wednesday.

ABC12 News will be along for the ride all week, so tune in every day for full coverage of the Promo Tour events across the Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.