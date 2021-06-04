Call-in schedule returns for Michigan workers drawing jobless benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is bringing back a call-in schedule for workers to certify their eligibility benefits by phone.

The schedule is based on the last two digits of workers’ Social Security numbers and is designed to spread out traffic on the agency’s phone lines, so workers can avoid long waits. Calls to claim benefits take longer with the return of work search requirements.

“Although certifying and reporting your work search activity online is quicker and more efficient, this call-in schedule will make it easier for those who may not have online access.” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the unemployment agency.

Here is the schedule for call-ins from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency:

This is the schedule for unemployed Michigan workers to report work search activities and claim benefits each week. The process also can be completed online. (source: State of Michigan)

Workers who certify their claims and report work searching activities online do not have to follow this schedule.

Michigan paused the requirement for workers to search for a job or prepare themselves for employment for over a year during the coronavirus pandemic. However, that requirement returned this week, so workers have to say what action they took each week to find a job when they claim unemployment benefits.

Workers have five options to satisfy the work search requirement. Failure to complete work search or employment preparation actions will disqualify workers from claiming benefits that week.

Claiming benefits and reporting work search activities can be completed online or by calling the unemployment agency at 1-866-638-3993 and talking with an agent.

