Classic cars a labor of love for George Killeen on Back to the Bricks Promo Tour

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - George Killeen has one of the most unique cars on the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour this week and it appears on the promotional T-shirt.

He poured years of work into restoring it, which he called a labor of love.

“I’m very proud of it,” Killeen said. “I mean, you know this took me five years to do the car, and it’s kind of fun. It’s fun to see it. It’s fun to -- you know other people appreciate the hard work, and everybody does. They walk around, they know how much effort goes into these things, because they are time sponges.”

He likes to see people check out the intricate detail work on his car, which he completed by himself except for the paint and upholstery.

“You know, I lacked the maturity and restraint to play golf and so I have to do something, so I built cars,” Killeen said.

He’s happy to be part of Back to the Bricks’ return following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It feels very good. I mean, it really does,” Killeen said. “I’m honored that they wanted the car to -- you know when you work long and hard on them and then you’re in love with them and no matter what they look like, you think they’re the greatest. And it’s nice when somebody else does that.”

The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour started Friday morning from the ELGA Credit Union branch on Corunna Road in Flint Township. The first stop was a car show at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant on Friday afternoon.

Remaining stops on the 2021 Promo Tour are:

  • Boyne City on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Cadillac on Monday.
  • Muskegon on Tuesday.
  • St. Johns on Wednesday.

