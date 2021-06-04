‘Did you kill him?’ Audio clips provide insight into Eric Franks mystery

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Eric Franks has been missing for more than 10 years.

Some never before heard audio clips of police interrogating the main suspect in the case and her husband provide more insight on the investigation. ABC12 News received the tape from someone with knowledge of this case and confirmed they are authentic.

Franks has been missing for over a decade, but these audio tapes indicate Buena Vista Township detectives appeared to have a good idea about who they thought was behind his disappearance several years ago.

“His car has not been seen anywhere in the lower United States, his name has not come up anywhere in the lower United States, ok, you are the last person to see him,” says now-retired detective Sean Waterman talking to Kendra Firmingham.

That exchange took place at the Buena Vista Township Police Department in September of 2012 about the disappearance of Eric Franks. Franks came to the Bridgeport area after he learned he was the biological father of Firmingham’s daughter.

March 21, 2011, is believed to be the last time anyone saw Franks alive.

Waterman questions Firmingham about Franks’ cell phone, where phone records indicate no activity for a couple of weeks but then a number of outgoing calls, including to auto salvage yards and a dental office.

“I checked Aspen Dental because I was looking for dental records, he was never a patient there,” Waterman is heard saying.

“No, I gave him..,” replies Firmingham.

“But you are,” says Waterman

“I am,” Firmingham says.

“Why would, why would someone be calling Aspen Dental...ok..that tells me, hear me out here, it tells me that you probably got the phone,” says Waterman.

“I don’t have his phone,” Firmingham replies.

Firmingham also said she helped Franks move out of Miller’s Motel, as she said he was going to California. But Waterman says the motel owner and other people who were staying there say only Firmingham was loading up his belongings and Franks was not with her.

“I took a right on Dixie (Highway) to go back to work, and he took a left, both of our cars left at the exact same time,” says Firmingham.

“Ok, again, here is man who has no money, no job, not a pot to *&@# in, and he’s going to drive across the entire United States,” says Waterman.

“All I know is that is what he said,” Firmingham said.

The car most likely never left the Saginaw area, as it was believed to be in a garage in Saginaw at the former home of Gerald Rutledge, who is an incapacitated adult who Firmingham cared for. Rutledge died in April 2020 and Franks’ car was sold in an estate sale last year.

Waterman and fellow Det. Greg Klecker also questioned Firmingham’s husband, who we are not identifying. He apparently knew nine years ago that Franks’ car still existed and that it wasn’t scrapped and sold for parts.

“I always figured eventually down the road someone would find the car and they would come around to question,” Firmingham’s husband said.

“Oh we will find him, and the car, it’s just a matter of time before that happens,” Klecker replied.

The detectives asked Firmingham’s husband if he thought Kendra killed Franks.

“He (Klecker) asked me if I thought Kendra could do it and I got a say, I can’t imagine it, I mean, it’s hard to imagine her,” answered the husband.

“Are you capable of it,” asked Waterman.

“No,” replied the man.

“Did you kill him,” asked Waterman.

“I never met the man,” the man replied.

No one has been charged in the death of Eric Franks and his body has never been found. The case is now being handled by Michigan State Police.

Kendra Firmingham died in Florida in 2016 from cancer. That’s where her widowed husband still lives.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is encouraged to call the Michigan State Police.

