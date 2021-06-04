Dow Event Center back at full-capacity events

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/04/21)-“Our primary function is to bring people together to celebrate, and unfortunately due to COVID We weren’t allowed to do that so we wanted to stay engaged to the community somehow and still serve the community that has supported us throughout the years,” said Dow General Manager, Jon Block.

For General Manager Jon Block, that meant putting the large open space of the Dow Event Center to good use.

“We had drive through vaccination clinics in the arena we were very proud to be able to host that for the elderly. We have been able to host trials for the county that that wouldn’t normally be able to host trials in their typical courtrooms, we’ve done masked drives with the Community Foundation, we’ve done blood drives we’ve done bookbag drives,” Block said.

Now with state restrictions lifted and life beginning to return to some sort of normalcy--The Dow is back.

“It is a exciting exuberant occasion when we can have people coming into the building and smiling again and not being afraid,” he said.

Block says Friday’s event the Saginaw Police Chiefs Association Fundraiser and concert-- is one of several that had to be rescheduled from last summer. Now finally-- back on track.

“This will be the first one, and we’re excited to have many more throughout the summer,” Block said.

For more information on events at the Dow, click on the link below.

https://doweventcenter.com/

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.