Advertisement

Dow Event Center back at full-capacity events

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/04/21)-“Our primary function is to bring people together to celebrate, and unfortunately due to COVID We weren’t allowed to do that so we wanted to stay engaged to the community somehow and still serve the community that has supported us throughout the years,” said Dow General Manager, Jon Block.

For General Manager Jon Block, that meant putting the large open space of the Dow Event Center to good use.

“We had drive through vaccination clinics in the arena we were very proud to be able to host that for the elderly. We have been able to host trials for the county that that wouldn’t normally be able to host trials in their typical courtrooms, we’ve done masked drives with the Community Foundation, we’ve done blood drives we’ve done bookbag drives,” Block said.

Now with state restrictions lifted and life beginning to return to some sort of normalcy--The Dow is back.

“It is a exciting exuberant occasion when we can have people coming into the building and smiling again and not being afraid,” he said.

Block says Friday’s event the Saginaw Police Chiefs Association Fundraiser and concert-- is one of several that had to be rescheduled from last summer. Now finally-- back on track.

“This will be the first one, and we’re excited to have many more throughout the summer,” Block said.

For more information on events at the Dow, click on the link below.

https://doweventcenter.com/

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
Eearly Thursday morning, Bay County deputies were called to the Speedway off of Wilder Road in...
Bay County volunteer searching for missing boater arrested
UAW Local 598 represents workers at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant.
Statewide labor shortage extends to GM manufacturing complex in Flint
A 43-year-old Saginaw man won $1 million with this Cashword Millions ticket.
Saginaw man wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
Anthony Davis
33-year-old charged with drunken driving after 2-year-old’s tractor death

Latest News

Multiple crews are battling a structure fire on Nepessing Street in downtown Lapeer.
Downtown Lapeer Fire June 5
Back 2 the Bricks Visionary Promo Tour
Lingering COVID precautions frame Back 2 the Bricks’ return, Mt. Pleasant kick-off
Start your engines: Back 2 the Bricks Promo Tour to kick-off in Vehicle City Friday
Grilling and preparing food safely this summer
Grilling weather: rising mercury, dry conditions prompt warning from fire crews