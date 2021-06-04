Fire danger remains high or very high across Michigan, DNR says

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Warm weather and a lack of rain have done nothing to relieve the fire danger across Michigan, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The fire danger remains high or very high statewide. Hot temperatures and little rainfall over the next several days likely will exacerbate the problem, according to DNR wildland fire crews.

“With conditions this dry, a lot of different things can set off fires,” said Jeff Vasher, fire specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “A spark from a campfire can do it. Heat from an ORV or equipment can do it. A chain dragging from a trailer can do it, or a downed power line.”

He said pine forests are particularly dry this week, especially in the Upper Peninsula. Even green grass is dry enough to cause rapid fire spread across a field.

With temperatures expected to stay in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief Bob Burdette said that means it’s a good time for folks to use common sense when outdoors.

“Any time of the year, don’t be silly with a fire,” he said. “The warmer weather bring people out, they want to sit outside and in the early evenings it’s a little cooler, so maybe they’ll use a fire to kind of warm up a little bit.”

But Burdette said to make sure that fire is well well away from any tall grasses, especially if it’s dry and don’t have a fire if winds are higher than 10 mph.

Anyone grilling should be mindful of their propane tank, which can harbor accumulated grease and grime that can potentially cause a fire. Grills should be cleaned thoroughly after every use.

“Maybe you have the grill too close to the home and the home has vinyl siding -- now the vinyl siding is on fire. Now that the vinyl siding is on fire -- it travels up the side of the house into the eaves and then it’s into the attic space,” Burdette said.

The DNR is not issuing burning permits for yard debris in many areas of Michigan this weekend. Anyone who plans to burn should check the DNR’s burn permit website or contact their local fire department ahead of time.

The DNR has responded to about 200 wildfires in Michigan this year, including two major incidents that scorched hundreds of acres.

The U.S. Forest Service started the Brittle Fire in Iosco County with a prescribed burn and it consumed nearly 6,000 acres of land over a week. The Colfax Fire started on private land in Wexford County and burned nearly 400 acres in a state forest.

