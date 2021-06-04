GM Flint Assembly plans hiring fair for 450 jobs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of jobs are available at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant.

The plant has 400 immediate openings for temporary part-time production workers and 50 openings for permanent subsystems workers, who would be employed directly by General Motors Subsystems.

The temporary positions start at $16.67 per hour while the subsystems jobs start at $15 an hour. Workers in either position should be at least 18 years old and prepared to work any shift on any day, including weekends.

Part-time workers are limited to 32 hours per week and become eligible for health insurance after 90 days. They would get preference for any permanent full-time positions that become available at Flint Assembly.

GM is planning a job fair in Factory One at 303 W. Water St. in Flint from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 and 1 to 5 p.m. June 17. Contingent job offers may be made at the job fair, but workers still have to pass a variety of drug tests and skills assessments over two to four weeks before they start.

“Flint is a great place to work,” said Ed Duby, plant executive director at Flint Assembly. “I’m happy that our recruitment strategy for our 400-plus active job openings allows us to directly engage the Flint community.”

GM announced Thursday that production of heavy duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks will increase by 1,000 per month beginning in July.

“We produce some of GM’s most popular products, heavy-duty Chevrolet and GMC trucks, so ramping up production here is a key contributor to the company’s success,” said Duby.

