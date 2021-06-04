Advertisement

Goodrich-area asked to avoid flushing toilets, using a lot of water early Saturday

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office is asking residents around Goodrich to avoid flushing toilets and running appliances that use water Friday night and early Saturday.

A planned power outage in the village, Atlas and Davison townships during the early morning hours of Saturday will limit operations of Genesee County’s sewer system in the affected area.

Consumers Energy is planning to cut power for over 2,700 customers in Goodrich, Atlas and Davison townships from about midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday. The utility is planning an emergency pole replacement near the Atlas substation, which currently is located in a pond.

Customers in the following three areas will be affected by the overnight outage:

  • The area between Perry, Ray and Washburn roads east of Thread Creek in Atlas Township.
  • The area between Hegel, Bristol, Washburn and Vassar roads in Atlas and southern Davison townships.
  • The area between Perry, Kipp, Washburn and Gale roads in Atlas Township and the village of Goodrich.

Genesee County operates sewer lines in the area affected by the outage, which depend on electricity to function properly. The drain commissioner’s office, which manages water and sewer services in many suburban areas of the county, is asking residents to avoid using a lot of water while the power is off.

Officials advise residents against running dishwashers, using washing machines and flushing toilets from midnight until power is restored Saturday morning. The request is voluntary and not an official order.

Anyone with questions about the voluntary advisory can call the Genesee County Division of Water and Waste Services at 810-732-7870. The after-hours emergency number for the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office is 810-762-3626.

