Hamady’s Jor’Dae Roland is flying solo to the State Finals
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamady’s Jor’Dae Roland is only a sophomore and come this Saturday she will compete in her second state championship.
Roland says she already knows what to do to bring home the gold, just relax, stay calm and finish the last 10 yards of the race.
