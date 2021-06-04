Health experts offer safety tips for humans, pets ahead of Mid-Michigan heat wave

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As the mercury climbs, the heat can take quite a toll on humans and their pets.

Many people will be outdoors during a heat wave expected this weekend to visit the Curwood Festival in Shiawassee County, the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour, Swartz Creek Hometown Days and just enjoying the start of summer.

A nurse practitioner at the Genesee Community Health Center said everyone should remember to stay hydrated.

”Some people are not aware of it. Even if you are doing no activity and you are just out in the sunlight, it does set in quite quickly,” said nurse practitioner Francesca Petrilli.

She said the best line of defense is water and also a sports drink like Gatorade with electrolytes.

Petrilli also said certain kinds of medication can also dehydrate people quicker. Those include certain blood pressure medications or heart medications or antibiotics. People who have pre-existing conditions, are elderly or overweight tend to become dehydrated much quicker.

Petrilli advises everyone to hold off on the booze, because alcoholic beverages basically rob the body of water.

People also should cover up with an SPF sunblock of 30 or greater before they go outdoors and apply it every couple of hours.

As for people who have to work in this heat -- such as roofers, contractors, landscapers and others -- take a common sense approach.

“Don’t overdo it. Try not to do it during peak hours,” Petrilli said. “Sometimes, early morning when the sun is not totally out or later in the evening, that’s when you’ll kind of want to do those things.”

For anyone in Genesee County who needs a place to stay cool or a shelter during the heatwave, Carriage Town Ministries, My Brother’s Keeper and the Shelter of Flint will be open as cooling centers and provide a place to sleep.

The Humane Society of Genesee County advises pet owners to be mindful of the toll temperatures can take on pets, especially when they walk around on hot surfaces with their bare paws. They can burn quickly and easily on hot summer days.

Pets must have access to fresh water and shade, especially if they’re outdoor animals. Owners should take note of how they’re holding up and break them inside for a break if they show excessive panting or their tongue is hanging out.

However, pet owners should avoid shaving them to keep them cool.

“The fur actually acts as an insulator, so really we don’t suggest you do that,” said Lin Holmes, executive director of the Humane Society of Genesee County. “If you have a dog that’s coated, it does insulate that particular breed. Sometimes shaving them down, then you have to worry about them possibly getting sunburned.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.