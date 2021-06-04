Hot and sunny

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Get ready for some HEAT!

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with decreasing clouds. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with a slight chance to run into an isolated shower – most will stay dry. Winds will be out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Skies clear this evening with temps staying mild. We’ll only fall to near 70 overnight with a SW wind at 10-15mph.

Tomorrow and Sunday will feature lots of sun with highs around 90! You might see a few more clouds north of the bay, and possibly a few sprinkles Saturday night.

With hot and dry weather, low humidity levels, and breezy conditions, make sure to use extra caution if having a bonfire or grilling or anything – fire danger is expected to be high to very high for most, especially further north.

Highs around 90 will continue into this coming week with some rain chances!

