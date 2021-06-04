Advertisement

Hot summer weekend ahead

Temps soar into the 90s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Get ready for some HEAT!

Skies clear this evening with temps staying mild. We’ll only fall to near 70 overnight with a SW wind at 10-15mph.

Tomorrow and Sunday will feature lots of sun with highs around 90! You might see a few more clouds north of the bay, and possibly a few sprinkles Saturday night.

With hot and dry weather, low humidity levels, and breezy conditions, make sure to use extra caution if having a bonfire or grilling or anything – fire danger is expected to be high to very high for most, especially further north.

Highs around 90 will continue into this coming week with some rain chances finally moving in. It’ll be a different kind of heat, though – the humidity skyrockets Sunday night into Monday.

