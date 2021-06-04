Man looks back on growth of Back to the Bricks Promo Tour over 11 years

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks has grown tremendously from its humble beginnings 12 years ago.

The tour started with 40 cars by invitation only and grew steadily over the years to more than 300 cars this year before getting canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tom missed the first tour, but he’s along for the ride on his 10th tour this weekend.

He enjoys seeing the wide variety of cars on the tour from classics to modern muscle cars.

“Over on the other side there I saw a 2020 Corvette. That’s kind of cool to have one of those out on the tour, and it’s not on characteristic of other tours that we’ve had, where you have brand new cars, including a Mustang II and electric Mustang this year,” Tom said. “We just love the diversity here.”

This year’s Promo Tour features cars from the 1920s all the up to a 2021 electric Ford Mustang Mach E.

“You know, the model A’s are late ’20s. So, yeah, they go back that far and then we have a lot of cars from like the ’30s, in the ’40s,” Tom said. “These are like street rods that have been restored and resto modded, which basically means the chassis and the engine, the drive train and a lot of the components on there are like late model components. Kind of the best of both worlds there.”

He also appreciates being a part of the tour with all of the other car enthusiasts who take part.

“The people here are just really friendly,” Tom said. “They enjoy interacting with each other, and that’s one of the things I’ve grown to like about the tour over the years is the fact that there’s people from all different walks of life.”

The 11th Back to the Bricks Promo Tour left the ELGA Credit Union branch in Flint Township on Friday morning and made its first stop at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant for a car show Friday afternoon.

Remaining stops on the 2021 Promo Tour are:

Boyne City on Saturday and Sunday.

Cadillac on Monday.

Muskegon on Tuesday.

St. Johns on Wednesday.

This Promo Tour is just the beginning of a summer packed with Back to the Bricks fun.

The first of two road rallies is happening in July, followed by the Tune-Up Week from Aug. 9 through 14. Those events lead up to the main event on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, which runs from Aug. 16 to 21.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.