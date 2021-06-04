Michigan reports fewer than 450 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan remained well below 800 for the 13th consecutive day on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 446 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for total of 889,957.

State health officials reported 27 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,293.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by more than 5,000 on Thursday, but remained low with just over 27,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained dropped to a one-year low of 2.19% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped to another new low for the year. As of Friday, 846 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 37 from Thursday. Of those, 754 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Friday. Michigan hospitals were treating 259 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 157 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are four fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.052 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 5.856 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.554 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 642,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.359 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.622 million people statewide. A total of 46.8% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 59.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 33,546 cases and 873 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 21,087 cases and 594 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Arenac, 1,086 cases, 29 deaths and 909 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 10,547 cases and 332 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Clare, 2,041 cases, 81 deaths and 1,769 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Gladwin, 1,913 cases, 55 deaths and 1,695 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,218 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,049 cases and 73 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,802 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 5,377 cases, 92 deaths and 4,856 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Lapeer, 7,829 cases and 199 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Midland, 6,819 cases, 88 deaths and 6,457 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 1,468 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 579 cases and 28 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 1,616 cases, 50 deaths and 1,424 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Sanilac, 3,728 cases and 112 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 5,708 cases, 103 deaths and 5,321 recoveries, which is no change.

Tuscola, 4,879 cases and 163 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

