Overheating Michigan State Police patrol car catches fire

A mechanic was on a test drive to diagnose an overheating problem when the fire started
This Michigan State Police patrol car was destroyed after an overheating issue caused it to catch fire in Genesee County.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police patrol car was destroyed after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

Troopers from the Flint Post reported problems with the car overheating, so a mechanic took it out on a test drive to diagnose the problem. While he was driving on Morrish Road between Beecher and Potter roads, the overheating problem appeared.

The mechanic pulled over on to open the hood and found a fire in the engine compartment, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter. The Swartz Creek Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, but the patrol car was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

