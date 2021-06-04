Overheating Michigan State Police patrol car catches fire

CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police patrol car was destroyed after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

Troopers from the Flint Post reported problems with the car overheating, so a mechanic took it out on a test drive to diagnose the problem. While he was driving on Morrish Road between Beecher and Potter roads, the overheating problem appeared.

The mechanic pulled over on to open the hood and found a fire in the engine compartment, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter. The Swartz Creek Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, but the patrol car was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.