Republicans file campaign finance complaint over Whitmer’s Florida flight

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign paying for her use of a private jet to visit her ailing father in Florida.

The law lets elected officials use political funds for incidental expenses incurred while carrying out government work. The GOP says the trip was personal and not for official business.

Whitmer was joined by her security detail. Her campaign contends that security costs can be covered by candidate committees.

Democrats call the complaint “bogus.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson could levy a fine if she finds a violation.

Whitmer flew to Florida on a Friday in March and returned on the following Monday. She has said the trip was “not a vacation” because she went to take care of her father as part of her family duty.

Whitmer flew on a private jet and initially paid for the flight from a nonprofit fund used for incidental travel. The company that provided the jet later indicated it could not accept that payment due to FAA regulations that govern charter flights, so her campaign fund paid last month.

Republicans have cried foul over the trip because Whitmer traveled around the time when Michigan was in a COVID-19 surge and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised against out-of-state travel.

Republican State Rep. Steve Johnson of Wayland sent Whitmer a list of questions about the trip as part of his role as House Oversight Committee chairman. He threatened further investigations if she did not reply.

Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require any Michigan governor’s office to notify lawmakers about any out-of-state travel and when they return.

