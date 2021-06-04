St. Michael’s church closes its doors and starts a new chapter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

After 177 years the St. Michael’s church held its final religious ceremony with a farewell mass on Thursday in downtown Flint.

Before closing their doors, they took a moment to remember some of the memories held at the historical church.

“I went to school here from kindergarten to sixth grade… I mowed the lawn here when I was 16 to 17 years old. I was an altar boy. I close the church at night for him and everything I’ve done pretty much everything around here that I could possibly do for this church and it made me who I am,” said Thomas Amundson.

The former church is now the new home of the Catholic Charities Conference Center.

CEO of Catholic Charities Vicky Schultz says they plan to keep the legacy of St. Michael’s Church and will repurpose the former church into a space that the community can use for future events.

“We took ownership in December of last year and since then we have moved various programs and staff in there, and we just look forward to the future of, you know, keeping the chapel on repurposing the main part of the church into a banquet center,” said Schultz.

Father Thomas Firestone, who has been a pastor of St. Michael’s for 16 years felt sad that St. Michael’s was closing its doors, but is happy that it was going into the hands of Catholic Charities.

“It’s a sad occasion, but at the same time. The diocese, we have to do this, if we’re going to survive. And we have to look at another way of doing church in Flint. And I think we will, I think, from these ashes of these churches, we’re coming to a new reality, a new church, that will be more vibrant, more in touch with the people in the city of Flint, and we intend to be here, and we intend to serve as people of Flint as best we can,” said pastor Firestone.

The new Catholic Charities Conference Center plans to start the renovation process soon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.