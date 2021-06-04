Start your engines: Back 2 the Bricks Promo Tour to kick-off in Vehicle City Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (6/3/2021)--An iconic local event, making its long awaited return bright and early tomorrow morning...

Fire up those engines: Back 2 the Bricks launches its promo tour in Flint -- Vehicle City--Friday, before embarking on a statewide tour bound to captivate the gear heads in all of us.

A convoy of 300 plus rides…

On a multi-city whistlestop tour…

And a show unlike any other, says Back 2 the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor.

“The car community is excited to get out there and have fun and showcase their cars,” she said during a Thursday Zoom discussion.

“Expecting a lot of cars, a lot of people checking out the shop.”

TJ Coleman already has horsepower to spare. Inside his Gratiot Avenue garage, ABC12 found hot rods of every size, shape and color. Still tame by comparison to the sea of glittering metal that will descend on his parking lot Friday. His shop will be one of the tour’s first stops on the road to Mt. Pleasant.

“It’s going to be full but we’ve worked with the neighbors to help us with some parking and such, so hopefully they’ll all fit,” he related.

An effort underway this year to broaden the show’s appeal will see a 2021 all electric Ford Mustang appear alongside its precursors in that familiar spread of vintage all-American muscle.

“We’re really embracing not just those classic cars, but the car community itself so everyone that loves cars, they’re going to enjoy the show for sure,” Taylor explained. “I can already see were going to be double if not triple the attendance this year.”

Amber’s taking her daughter along for the ride.

“We’re taking our 1981 Ford,” she related. “I’m really excited to be out and about with everybody and learning about the community more and even more excited for these cities.”

An overnight stay in Mount Pleasant is the tour’s first stop. After that, it’s two nights in Boyne City with a car show Saturday and the main event downtown Sunday. From Boyne, the tour will head to Cadillac on June 7th and Muskegon on the 8th. St. John’s is the tour’s final stop on the 9th.

Count of ABC12 for complete coverage of the entire Promo Tour.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.