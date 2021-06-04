Advertisement

Swartz Creek business says proposed $15 an hour incentive isn’t helping

Gov. Whitmer announced a $300 million plan Thursday to offer grants for employers to boost their workers’ pay
Swartz Creek small business says incentives like Michigan’s grants increasing pay to $15/hour isn’t helping solve problem with worker shortages(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek landscaping company says incentives like a $300 million grant program to boost wages to $15 an hour aren’t helping solve the current worker shortage.

Agroscaping says it already offers wages that high and still has difficulty filling all of its open jobs. The demand is red hot for landscaping services like installing sprinklers, building fences and designing decks, but the worker shortage persists.

“It’s making it hard to perform our jobs and get them finished and getting people in the interview or anything. Can’t get nobody. Nobody even wants to come in,” said Chad Groulx, the company supervisor for Agroscaping.

The company employed about 20 workers before the coronavirus pandemic, but now is understaffed like many small businesses with only 12 workers.

“I had about three interviews scheduled for last week, and of the three no one showed up. No call, no shows,” said Gina Richards, the office manager for Agroscaping.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the billion-dollar Michigan Economic Jumpstart Plan, using federal COVID-19 funding to support small businesses, like hiring workers at $15 per hour for three months, as long as the business commits to continuing to pay that $15 for at least three more months.

Richards said she’s been there and done that.

“One hundred dollars here. Gas cards for a sign on bonus as well. We’ve increased our pay from -- usually laborers make from $13 and $14 (per hour). We’ve bumped it up to $15 and $16 (per hour),” Richards said.

Since rolling out those incentives at the end of April, Agroscaping managed to hire two workers -- one of whom is still there. Richards said higher wages aren’t helping as long as Michigan continues offering extended unemployment benefits.

She would commit to the six months, but doesn’t think it’ll last much past that.

“Eventually that’s going down the line and we have to charge our customers more, which we don’t like doing, but it’s got to come from somewhere,” Richards said.

The governor’s office did not say how many people would see bigger paychecks under the program, but it will still need approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

