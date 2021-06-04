Whitmer: Michigan looking into COVID-19 vaccine incentives

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Ohio has minted new millionaires and offered tuition-free college to a few residents for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan law will not allow cash prizes or a special lottery like Ohio, but her administration is looking into other potential incentives for encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Ohio has hosted the Vax a Million lottery for vaccinated residents over the past two weeks, awarding $1 million prizes to some adults and a tuition-free education at any public college or university to students. The latest $1 million winner, Jonathan Carlyle, said he got vaccinated because of the lottery.

New Mexico is starting a lottery for residents with COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who gets their shots in next few weeks can spin an online wheel for a chance to win free hunting, fishing and boating licenses -- even a staycation in the state. One person will win $5 million and four will win $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.