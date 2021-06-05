Bay County Sheriff: body of missing boater recovered off Channel Island

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a man reported missing days earlier had been recovered from the waters off Channel Island.

A fisherman made the discovery around noon Saturday east of the Kawkawlin River, according to the sheriff.

Cole Zielinski, his fiancée and a dog were out on the bay Sunday, when the dog jumped in. Zielinski went in after him, went under and hadn’t been seen since.

The U.S. Coast Guard called of its part of the search for Zielinski on Tuesday. Volunteers stepped in to continue where crews left off.

The sheriff’s office reports no signs of foul play.

Investigators said Zielinski wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

