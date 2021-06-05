Advertisement

Crews battling downtown Lapeer structure fire

The fire appears to have started in an empty building next to the Lapeer Vision Centers
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/4/2021) Multiple crews are battling a structure fire on Nepessing Street in downtown Lapeer.

The fire seems to have started early Saturday morning, in an empty building next to the Lapeer County Vision Centers. Our crew on the scene says at least three surrounding businesses are affected.

According to The County Press in Lapeer, fire departments in Lapeer, Metamora, Imlay City, Elba, Deerfield, Oxford and Davison are working to contain the blaze.

This comes as the state Department of Natural Resources shows the fire risk for much of Mid-Michigan is “very high” to “extreme” Saturday and Sunday. That means fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely — meaning direct attack by crews is difficult.

