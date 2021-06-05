‘Extreme’ fire danger for most of Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Dry and hot weather this weekend is leading to very high and extreme fire danger risks across Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of National Resources has posted an extreme fire risk for most places in Mid-Michigan on Saturday. This is expected to continue on Sunday as well.

A rare Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Gaylord for Arenac, Gladwin, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties until 8 p.m. Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect in these areas through the weekend.

Before Saturday, the last time the NWS office in Gaylord issued a Red Flag Warning was more than two years ago.

This elevated fire danger comes as a heat wave begins in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures are expected to max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Breezy winds and low humidity values will also elevate fire concerns, especially on Saturday.

The National Weather Service says that outdoor burning is not recommended at all and that any fires that do develop, can spread rapidly.

Most of the lower peninsula of Michigan is in a moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Communities in Mid-Michigan are running 4-8 inches below normal amounts of precipitation since January 1. Limited rain chances will return to the forecast next week.

Here are a few fire safety tips from the Michigan DNR:

Take extra care and precautions with these activities:

Campfires can smolder for hours through the night, so always make sure fires are out before you turn in. To make sure the fire is completely extinguished, drown it with water, stir it and carefully feel to make sure it is no longer emitting heat. Always keep a water source and a shovel nearby whenever the fire is burning. Keep campfires within a ring 3 feet or less in diameter. If a fire does get out of hand, call 911 immediately.

Fireworks are fun but can inadvertently set off a blaze. Do not shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass. When you are using fireworks in the yard, soak the grass in the area with a hose and keep the hose handy. Put used sparklers into a bucket of water, as wires can stay hot.

When using ORVs or outdoor equipment, take steps to minimize sparks and keep hot equipment away from dry grass or brush. Ride ORVs only on trails to avoid starting a grass fire.

