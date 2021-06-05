Heating up with high fire danger this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - As advertised, our first heat wave of the season is going to begin this weekend with some very hot temperatures and extremely high fire danger through the weekend across Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord has issued a Fire Weather Watch through Sunday evening for counties north of the Saginaw Bay. Region-wide, the fire danger is very high to extreme today so burning of any kind is NOT recommended. As for the forecast, today we’ll see a few more clouds roll through the area but still lots of sunshine mixed in, too. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll get a little relief from the heat because of a breezy west-southwest wind at 10-20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph. Overnight a warm but quiet night is expected and then tomorrow, we’ll be even warmer with dry weather once again. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the lower 90s, we may approach the record high of 95 degrees in Saginaw.

Humidity levels will be fairly low this weekend, but it will really start to the feel humid beginning Monday and last through much of the week. An almost Florida-like weather pattern will be setting up with daily chances for pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon Monday through Thursday. While some rain will be possible, this is not expected to be a widespread rain and it will not be enough to improve drought conditions. Temperatures do trend a tad cooler after Monday with highs in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.