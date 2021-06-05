Advertisement

Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SACREMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Divers with the American River Lost and Found found a prosthetic leg and returned it to its owner.

“A leg. It’s virtually worthless to anybody else, but it’s so valuable to the person who owns it,” Karl Bly with American River Lost and Found said.

The leg is most valuable to John Hovis.

It disappeared after Hovis went rafting over Memorial Day weekend.

“I knew I was hitting the rapids right there, but I didn’t know it was going to shoot me up out of the water,” he said.

Hovis got caught in the rapids and a mystery hero helped him to safety, but he feared his prosthetic leg was a lost cause.

“I already made a doctor’s appointment to get a referral and get a new leg made,” he said.

It’s return and the men who made it happen left Hovis emotional.

“Tears of joy. That’s the goal. We like to get people their stuff back,” Matt Spruitenberg with American River Lost and Found said.

