Missing 82 year old Saginaw Twp. man found safe

Police found Willie Donahue south of Chicago
By Matt Franklin and Michael Nafso
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - (6/4/2021) - Saginaw Township police say 82 year old Willie Donahue has been safe.

“I was on my motorcycle, and I almost lost it when I got the call. We’re excited about it. We’re on our way to get him,” Donahue’s stepson, Rodney Donald said.

The Township Police Chief says that Donahue was located in Crestwood, Illinois late this afternoon.

He apparently went to the Crestwood Fire Department, somewhat disorientated, looking for help to get back home.

Donahue went missing Tuesday afternoon, after being last seen at Clark Hardware in Saginaw.

Family members were concerned because they could not get in contact with him. He is also a diabetic and may not have had his medication.

“There’s no words to describe it. It’s been the most stressful thing we’ve been through,” Donald said.

Police say family members are making arrangements to get Donahue back to Michigan and are feeling grateful for community support.

“Thanks for all the help that we’ve gotten from Saginaw Township. Definitely been a big community effort, and I appreciate all of the help and the prayers,” Donald said.

