Police say there’s an increase in car thefts and break-ins this time of year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A few Genesee County residents shaken up Friday night after their cars were either broken into or stolen. Those impacted share their experience with the hope it helps somebody else.

“I went to the gas station left my keys in the ignition. I came out my car was gone, 30 seconds,” said Pamela Yoder.

Yoder still in shock days after her car was stolen at a gas station off of Saginaw.

“Even though I made a mistake. My message is, be cautious, because you just can’t trust people here now Flint has really gotten that bad with violence and now they’re stealing cars,” she said.

Just a few minutes away down Dartmouth Street Heather Green says her car was parked in the driveway when she heard her car alarm going off in the middle of the night.

“My husband and I were just getting into bed, and we heard the alarm going off. He ran downstairs and said somebody had broken window up.”

Green says someone took a chunk of asphalt from the road and busted her car window.

“It’s unsettling. I mean I have two teenage daughters and they hear gunshots at night and they’re afraid and finding out that the car was broken into, they just don’t feel safe in their own home people don’t think about who it’s affecting when they do these crimes,” said Green.

Lt. Kim Vetter with the Michigan State Police say as the weather heats up crimes like this are more common.

“We like to remind people to lock it or lose it, keep their vehicles locked, and their valuables put away. Be when they leave their vehicle never leave a vehicle running, even if it’s just stored into the gas station, real quick, and always make sure that you are putting your purses in the trunk or underneath the seat or taking them with you,” said Lt. Vetter.

Lt. Vetter urges people to always call and file a police report no matter what so that they can hopefully connect the crimes and find the suspects.

