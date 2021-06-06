Advertisement

Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect

Suspect identified as 40-year-old Isaiah Gary Gardenhire
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators with Michigan State Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to a homicide and sexual assault reported in Isabella County overnight.

Just after 3:00 Sunday morning, troopers and detectives from the Mount Pleasant post responded to a home on South Isabella Road in Union Township.

Investigators later obtained information that led them to the suspected killer, who had not yet been located at the time of publication.

Police say 40-year-old Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, a.k.a Zeke Gardenhire, is a black male, 6-foot-1, approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The search for Gardenhire, which police described as active, continued into Sunday evening. Police said the general public wasn’t in any immediate danger.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was processing the scene and the investigation remained active.

If the public has any information regarding Gardenhire’s whereabouts, they’re asked not to approach him and dial 911.

