Hometown hero: off-duty Sanilac County firefighter pulls elderly couple from overturned sailboat

PORT SANILAC, Mich. (WJRT) (6/5/2021)--The thumb, celebrating a home-town hero Saturday.

An off-duty fire fighter managed to save the day -- and potentially an elderly Forestville couples’ lives -- after their boat overturned in Lake Huron.

That dramatic rescue played out just after noon Saturday in high winds. According to Sanilac County Sheriff, Matthew Washe, an off-duty Port Sanilac firefighter, and his friend Quentin Hooper were out boating when they heard a distress call on Washe’s emergency radio, summoning first responders to the overturned Hobie Cat sailboat.

Washe raced to the scene and was able to help the victims get to safety on his own boat.

The couple was taken to Deckerville hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The sheriff’s department says the life vests they were wearing, in addition to the rapid response, likely saved their lives.

