FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Overnight will be very warm with lows around 70 degrees.

Look for a few passing clouds and lots of stars.

We end our weekend with highs from the upper 80s to low 90s.

The record Sunday for Saginaw is 95 degrees.

More humid and tropical air begins to advance into mid-Michigan Monday and last through much of the week.>

