More heat with high fire risk on Sunday, rain opportunities return this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The weekend began with some of the warmest temperatures of the season and it looks like we’ll get even warmer today.

Many spots will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon but near Lake Huron it will stay a tad cooler. We still haven’t seen a 90-degree day yet in Mid-Michigan this year. You have to go all the way back to August of last year when we saw temperatures that warm. Fire danger is once again in the very high to extremely high category so once again burning is not recommended. A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for counties north of the Saginaw Bay until 8 p.m. Winds will be a little less strong than yesterday but still a nice breeze from the southwest at 10-15 mph is expected.

A very summer-like and almost tropical weather pattern is expected to set up for this upcoming work week with daily chances for pop-up showers and storms. Each day this week will also be warm and muggy. On Monday, we’ll have clouds increase and a few scattered storms will pop up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The best opportunity for widespread rain/storms will be on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. After this, each day will have the chance for scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Highs all week will be in the 80s.

If we can get some rain each day, this will help drought conditions in parts of Mid-Michigan but given the fact that most of this rain will be scattered, we may not see widespread relief from the drought.

