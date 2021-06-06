Tuscola County motorcyclist killed after being hit from behind

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died in Tuscola County after being hit by a car from behind on Saturday night.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist was traveling south on M-24 near Ainsworth Road near Unionville when the rider slowed to turn into a driveway just after 10 p.m. A car also traveling south hit the motorcycle in the rear.

Investigators say the driver of the car called 911 and started CPR right away on the motorcyclist, but the rider was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police will continue investigating the crash.

