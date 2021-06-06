Advertisement

“What a great way to do it, celebrating our cars:” High school sweet-hearts spend honeymoon with Back 2 the Bricks

Jerry & Demi Thornton
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Well over 300 cars and their drivers just completed the second leg of a whirlwind tour across Michigan, catering to the gear heads in all of us.

The Back 2 the Bricks Visionary Promo Tour pulled in for a pit stop at Classic Instruments on the road to Boyne City for the weekend.

A weekend most regulars would describe as special, and yet, it’s particularly so for one couple in particular.

Jerry Thornton, of the many newcomers this year, there with his wife Demi, marking her second stint with the tour.

“We were high school sweethearts and we loved our cars,” Demi related. “He had a ’72 Blazer that was orange that he loved and when we got back together 38 years later, we both had Corvettes.”

If the back story wasn’t sufficient, the plot thickens further: Demi and Jerry tied the knot last year in the thick of the pandemic. That bond they shared over their cars -- one of the things that drew them together all those years ago--set the stage for a trip down memory lane and one remarkable new memory for the scrapbook.

“We couldn’t go on our honeymoon,” she said. “We couldn’t travel and this is the first time we’ve been able to travel together since we got married. What a great way to do it, celebrating our cars.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

After another day in Boyne City, the tour will head to Cadillac on the 7th and Muskegon on the 8th. St. John’s will be the tour’s final stop on the 9th.

