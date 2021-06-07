Advertisement

1939 Chevrolet on last ride during Back to the Bricks Promo Tour

Bob Sovis is donating his prized car to the Sloan Museum after the tour
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the coolest rides on the 11th the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour this week is Bob Sovis’ 1939 Chevrolet.

This marks the public’s last chance to see it on the open road. He is ending his half century love affair with the classic car and donating it to the Sloan Museum in Flint after the tour comes home later this week.

Sovis’ 1939 Chevrolet is in beautiful shape with around 60,000 miles. He was going over it with some dusting rags and getting that mirror shine on it before everybody gets to check it out in downtown Cadillac on the fourth day of the promo tour.

Sovis said heartbreaking to let go of his prized car in one way, but he’s thankful it will be preserved and available for future generations.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect
A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket...
Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game
A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman is in critical...
Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint
Rubble occupies the space where two historic buildings once stood in downtown Lapeer.
‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

Latest News

Next generation getting involved at Back to the Bricks
Next generation of car-lovers picking up the torch at Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks wants to get younger generations involved in car culture.
Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sparks love of car culture among young people
The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour stops in Cadillac.
Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sees record turnout in 11th year
Hundreds of runners take off in the Crim Festival of Races.
Crim Festival of Races drops plans for registration lottery