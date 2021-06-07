1939 Chevrolet on last ride during Back to the Bricks Promo Tour

CADILLAC, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the coolest rides on the 11th the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour this week is Bob Sovis’ 1939 Chevrolet.

This marks the public’s last chance to see it on the open road. He is ending his half century love affair with the classic car and donating it to the Sloan Museum in Flint after the tour comes home later this week.

Sovis’ 1939 Chevrolet is in beautiful shape with around 60,000 miles. He was going over it with some dusting rags and getting that mirror shine on it before everybody gets to check it out in downtown Cadillac on the fourth day of the promo tour.

Sovis said heartbreaking to let go of his prized car in one way, but he’s thankful it will be preserved and available for future generations.

