24-year-old in critical condition after crash in Flint; driver flees scene

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say one of the drivers in a crash that left a man in critical condition Friday evening fled the scene before police arrived.

The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hemphill Road and Camden Avenue. Two cars collided in the intersection, but the Flint Police Department did not say what caused the crash.

A 24-year-old man riding in the front passenger seat of one of the cars was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of that car ran off before police arrived on the scene.

The driver of the other car involved was hospitalized in good condition Friday evening.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6818 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

