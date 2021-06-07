Advertisement

65-year-old hit while crossing street in Flint, listed in critical condition

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 65-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was hit while crossing Martin Luther King Avenue near West Lorado Avenue in Flint late Sunday.

William James Boxley was walking eastbound across the street when a Jeep traveling south on Martin Luther King Avenue hit him, according to the Flint Police Department. Boxley was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Jeep driver remained on the scene after police arrived and was cooperating with investigators. Flint police don’t believe the driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened.

