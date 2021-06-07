Advertisement

9-month-old girl from NY found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Police say 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines was found safe after she was allegedly abducted by her...
Police say 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines was found safe after she was allegedly abducted by her biological father.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police say a 9-month-old girl, who had allegedly been abducted by her biological father, was found safe. An Amber Alert issued for her was canceled.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months, was safe and being evaluated at the hospital early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The baby had allegedly been abducted by her biological father, 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong, early Monday morning in Manhattan.

Authorities did not provide any information on Armstrong at the time of the Amber Alert’s cancellation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect
A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket...
Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game
A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman is in critical...
Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint
Rubble occupies the space where two historic buildings once stood in downtown Lapeer.
‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

Latest News

The boy's body was found on a trail near Las Vegas at the end of May. A family friend saw the...
Warrant out for mother after 7-year-old boy found dead
Police say a tip led to the arrest of the California couple.
Couple arrested in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
Police say Washington state law allows a homeowner to use deadly force if they feel their lives...
Homeowner claims self-defense in shooting death of high schooler; friends have doubts
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security