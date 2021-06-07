Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sees record turnout in 11th year

CADILLAC, Mich. (WJRT) - The return of the Back to the Bricks Promo Tour has seen record turnout.

The tour spent the weekend in Boyne City after the first stop in Mount Pleasant on Friday. The tour reached Cadillac for its third car show on Day 4.

Organizers say this is the biggest year they’ve ever seen for the promo tour with registrations as hordes of newcomers came along for the ride this year.

