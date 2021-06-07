Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sparks love of car culture among young people

CADILLAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of classic cars of every shape, size make and model are on display and the public just can’t get enough, including young fans.

The 11th Back to the Bricks Promo Tour made its third stop in Cadillac on Monday for a car show. More than 300 show cars were still in the process of getting lined up when enthusiasts started filling the area to check them out.

The tour is seeing record turnout this year. But in order to sustain the event, organizers need to get the next generation involved.

It’s not just younger fans that are key to broadening the show’s appeal, which is a central focus this year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.